Levi & Gojo Dominate Recent Anime Character Poll, But Another Jujutsu Kaisen Character’s High Rank Is Tuna

If you know anime well enough, then it’s pretty easy to discern who the fandom is going to pick in ranking polls when it comes to the Top 10, as it’s usually always dominated by Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Yet, sometimes, there are some interesting surprises that will pop up when conducting these poll, and that is exactly what happened during Ranking.net’s most recent popularity vote.

With a total of 177,149 votes from 25,705, you can see the top 20 results from Ranking.net’s “Which anime character do you love the most?” right down below.

Levi Ackerman Satoru Gojo doraemon Gintoki Sakata Rimuru Tempest Muichiro Tokito Toge Inumaki Yuu Tomioka Phantom Thief Kid (Kuroba Kaito) Roaring Frozen Son Goku (Dragon Ball) Agatsuma Zenitsu Monkey D. Luffy Pikachu Akabane Killua Zoldyck Kusuo Saiki Sougo Okita (Gintama) weasel Tanjiro Kamado

While there are certainly a lot of names on this list in positions that aren’t surprising, like Levi at #1 and Gojo right behind him at #2, there’s a lot of really interesting ones that made the list as well, including a supporting character from Jujutsu Kaisen that only speaks using the ingredients for Rice Balls. That’s right, cursed-speech user Toge Inumaki managed to land at #7 in this ranking poll.

Admittedly, Toge Inumaki is a pretty fascinating side character, as his cursed speech prevents him from speaking regularly, as every one of his words has an impact and could influence those around him. As such, he only uses this speech when facing enemies, though it does take quit a toll on him whenever he does.

While Toge did have an expanded role in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie that just came out, it is still fascinating to see this supporting character outrank protagonist Yuti Itadori and fan-favorite Megumi Fushiguro. What do you think anime fans? Was the list surprising? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

