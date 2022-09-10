Just Dance 2023 Edition Announced as a New Era of Just Dance

The next Just Dance game is releasing this November, and it marks a new era for the franchise as it will bring regular free content updates.

A new era of Just Dance is upon us, as it seems as though the franchise is shifting its direction for the next game. Today’s Ubisoft Forward live-stream presentation revealed that Just Dance will become a dance-on-demand service that will bring free content updates on an ongoing basis.

Just Dance 2023 Edition will feature new modes, personalization, 3D immersive worlds, and new content year-round. The game will have a renewed experience with a brand new art direction, user interface, and an optimized recommendation system that can find playlists and songs to fit your mood.

For the first time ever, players will be able to take part in a new online multiplayer experience that allows for dancing with whoever they want, no matter where they are in the world. Private groups of up to six people can be created for online dance sessions.

A few of the many songs you’ll be able to choose from include Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, If You Wanna Party by The Just Dancers, Rather Be by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne, K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, & Seraphine, Sweet but Psycho by Ava Max, Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars, Love Me Land by Zara Larsson, Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, and Physical by Dua Lipa.

Just Dance 2023 Edition will be “a never-ending party experience,” and it’s available to pre-order now. The game will release on November 22.

You can watch the announcement video that was shown at the Ubisoft Forward presentation below.