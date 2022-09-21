Hideo Kojima Loves Cyberpunk: Edgerunners too

The man behind Metal Gear gives his thoughts on the recent Cyberpunk anime.

One of the most talked about anime released this year has been Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Created by Trigger Studio (Kill La Kill, SSSS.Gridman), the series is set within the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, following original characters not seen in the 2020 title. The show has received critical acclaim, with the series currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has since become one of Netflix’s most viewed anime.

The series has become so popular that Cyberpunk 2077 saw an increase in its player count on PC, with a 550% increase in base player count, according to Steam Charts.

But, it’s not just critics or anime fans that have fallen in love with the new series. Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima recently praised the series. Over on Kojima’s official English Twitter account, he called it “a miracle of squeezing the trigger to the world!”

I just watched "Cyberpunk Edgerunners" in one sitting! Awesome! Great! Under the recent domestic anime situation, there was a feeling that famous Japanese studios were consumed by the overseas market, but not this one! This is a miracle of squeezing the trigger to the world! pic.twitter.com/Q2fzRJDAVw — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 20, 2022 Kojima via his Twitter account

Kojima even gave kudos to the art, and world design Trigger managed to create, comparing it favorably to Cyber City OEDO 808, an OVA series from the early ’90s.

Kojima’s reaction to the series is pretty entertaining to see, especially when you remember that he had a cameo in the game, where he was seen in a hotel bar explaining his ideas for an upcoming project.

