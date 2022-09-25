Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure Trailer Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today; Netflix Release Date Announced

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure will air in December on Netflix,.

Today Netflix shared a more extensive trailer and details of the new movie dedicated to Sanrio’s lazy egg Gudetama.

We learn that the CGI movie will debut on Netflix on December 13.

The trailer shows off plenty of the characters that will appear in the movie, including humans, on top of the ultra-cute chick Shakipiyo, who convince Gudetama to leave the refrigerator and brave the world together in search of their mother

You can check the video out below.

Here’s how the show is officially described by Netflix.

“A lethargic, empathetic road movie about finding one’s parents — for everyone who just wants to laze about! Having resigned itself to the fact that it will just end up on someone’s plate, Gudetama just wants to be lazy all the time. But, swept up by the go-getting, overbearing chick Shakipiyo, it leaves the refrigerator and heads out into the world. Together, these polar opposites go on an adventure to find their mother!”

Gudetama originally appeared in 2013 created by Sanrio’s designer AMY (Emi Nagashima) and has since become very popular, especially in Japan.

It was the protagonist of another animated series that debuted in 2014, and even has a mobile game titled “Gudetama Tap!”