Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Arc Anime Gets New Trailer, Release Date
The new Bleach anime covering the Thousand Year Blood War arc has received a new trailer packed with reveals, including a firm date for its release.
Streamed via the official Viz Media YouTube channel on Sept. 11, the trailer offers a glimpse at both the anime’s story and the animation it will have to offer. This is in addition to revealing its OP – which is titled “Scar” and written by Tatsuya Kitani – and the series’ firm release date of Oct. 10.
It kicks off with members of the Soul Society’s Science division in a frenzy due to the disappearance of over 100 hollows. The event threatens the stability of the barrier between the living realm and the afterlife, and the 13 Court Guard Squad Captain Kurotsuchi can think of only one potential group who could cause such a disturbance.
The trailer then cuts to a new Soul Reaper who has been put in charge of dealing with the Hollows in Karakura town. He’s quickly overwhelmed by the unusually powerful Hollows that appear there, but before he can be devoured, Ichigo and his friends arrive to help him deal with the supernatural threat. The group are all decked out in the weapons and abilities they gained by the end of the previous arc, with Ichigo in particular utilizing his restored Zanpakuto.
Ichigo then comments on how some unknown person has recently been attacking him before scenes of Nel show her appearing before him in tears. She reports that something has happened to Hueco Mundo, prompting scenes of one of the Espada in chains and someone with a Quincy Cross preparing an attack. This all leads into scenes of the many Captains and Ichigo squaring off against new opponents; the latter of which are all decked out in white uniforms and host to powerful new abilities.
There’s plenty more that the trailer hints at, and there’s the usual boatload of characters chiming in or hinting at future revelations. Fans will definitely want to check out the trailer in its entirety down below.
The Bleach Thousand Year Blood War anime is set to air on Oct. 10.