Top 5 Best Apple TV+ Shows of 2022 So Far

Netflix this, Disney+ that. All these streaming services, but no one ever talks about the ultimate underdog in the market: Apple TV+.

Most people would probably have heard of Mythic Quest and Ted Lasso by now and assume that those are the only two good shows on the platform. Look, those two might be the cream of the crop on Apple TV+ (Mythic Quest is better, don’t @ me), but they’re not the only gems on there. Here are the best Apple TV+ shows of 2022 so far.

Severance

Image Source: Apple TV+

Severance was a bit of a surprise hit in early 2022, and it quickly gained popularity in mainstream media. In fact, it’s starting to claw its way up to the higher echelons of Apple TV+ exclusive shows, alongside other big hitters like For All Mankind.

Imagine splitting your consciousness in two. One part of you becomes active at work, and once you’re off the clock, the other part of you takes over. The two selves have no memory of what the other did at work or in your personal life. In theory, it sounds perfect. Work-life balance never becomes an issue, and you never have to deal with or think about the daily stresses that come with work, but what about the part of you that’s literally stuck at work forever?

Severance continues the Apple TV+ trend of producing really high concept and high quality sci-fi shows on the platform, and is absolutely a must-watch if you’re a subscriber.

Black Bird

Image Source: Apple TV+

If you’re looking for something a bit heavier and downright disturbing at times, look no further than Black Bird. Starring Taron Egerton of Kingsman fame, James Keene is a drug dealer who swiftly gets caught and sent to jail. His sentence is harsh, but he can get his freedom back if he agrees to cooperate with the authorities by extracting a confession from a serial killer in a maximum security prison.

The serial killer in question, Larry, is convicted for killing two women, though he’s suspected of murdering a total of 14 women, including underage girls. This prison drama is every bit as disturbing as it sounds, as it delves deeper into James’ own troubled childhood, and forces him to confront his own past as he attempts to get closer to Larry to coax a confession out of him.

WeCrashed

Image Source: Apple TV+

I’ll be the first to admit that WeCrashed won’t be for everyone, especially if you’ve had enough of Jared Leto for the year. A show about pompous and incredibly annoying rich people isn’t exactly the best elevator pitch either, but if you get even the tiniest bit invested in the rise and fall story of WeWork and married couple Adam and Rebekah Neumann, this is a very compelling watch.

Say what you will about Leto, but there’s no denying that his performance as Adam is simply magnetic, and Anne Hathaway’s own graceful portrayal of Rebekah certainly helps to complement that. The way they sell the concept of WeWork is truly compelling and engaging, and even if you already know how the story of the little shared working space eventually shakes out, it’s still fun to watch the process.

The Essex Serpent

Image Source: Apple TV+

Based on the novel by Sarah Perry, The Essex Serpent tells the story of Cora Seaborne, who moves to Essex to investigate myths and rumors about a legendary serpent in the area. She eventually befriends the local pastor, played by none other than Tom Hiddleston, and their friendship leads to various intriguing conversations about myth, science, and a healthy does of skepticism.

The Essex locals eventually turn on Cora when a surprising incident with the serpent occurs, and everything pretty much goes downhill from there.

Played by Claire Danes, Cora herself is a fascinating character to follow especially as we learn more of her motivations behind moving to Essex and investigating the serpent. This is a fairly short mini-series as well, which makes it a pretty easy weekend binge.

Loot

Image Source: Apple TV+

Anything with Maya Rudolph is sure to be a fun time, and Loot is a fantastic comedy series to follow on Apple TV+ if you’re not in the mood for heavy dramas about serial killers or existential crises about splitting your consciousness in half.

Protagonist Molly Novak is left with a sizable sum of money after divorcing her husband of 20 years, and doesn’t know what to do with herself. She eventually decides to reconnect with her charity foundation to rediscover who she is as a single woman, and gets into all sorts of shenanigans along the way.

Loot features a fairly impressive cast as well, including Ron Funches and Nat Faxon, as well as Severance’s Adam Scott as a recurring character.

And those are our picks for the best Apple TV+ shows of 2022 thus far. Seen anything else we’ve missed this year that deserves to be on here? Let us know!

