Which Hogwarts House Do You Belong In? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Which Hogwarts House should you be in?

We’ve all been there. Wondering which Hogwarts house you belong to might as well be an Olympic sport at this point. We all have our opinions on which one we particularly belong in and, unfortunately, we can only ever really guess because the Harry Potter world isn’t real.

We previously made a quiz on which character in the series you are but knowing which house you’re in is on a different level.

The Hogwarts houses have their particular quirks and traits that we can all relate to but there’s always that one specific house that you can personally see yourself in. Ravenclaws rise up.

So, we’ve put together a quiz that’ll show you which Hogwarts house you particularly belong in. Just don’t fight us if you get Hufflepuff when you feel you’re a Slytherin at heart.

(All images belong to Warner Bros.)

Which Hogwarts House Do You Belong In? How many friends would you say you have? One or two Just enough Too many to count A small group Which of these types of movies would you rather watch? A Drama A Sci-Fi Flick An Action-Adventure A Love Story What do you find attractive in a partner? Creativity A Sense of Adventure A Sense of Humor Intellect What would you say is the best thing about you? Everything Your attitude Your creativity Your Smile Which animal would you rather have as a pet? Snake Cat Badger Raven Pick an element Fire Water Earth Air Which class would you be in a fantasy game? Mage Thief/Rogue Bard Warrior What's your favorite type of weather? Cloudy Snow Rain Sunny What would your superpower be? Flight Talking to animals Telepathy Time travel Pick an extracurricular activity Volunteering Sports Debate Club Astronomy Club Which of these do you hate the most? Being unloved Failure Normalcy Inadequacy Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

