Which Hogwarts House Do You Belong In? Take This Quiz to Find Out

We’ve all been there. Wondering which Hogwarts house you belong to might as well be an Olympic sport at this point. We all have our opinions on which one we particularly belong in and, unfortunately, we can only ever really guess because the Harry Potter world isn’t real.

We previously made a quiz on which character in the series you are but knowing which house you’re in is on a different level.

The Hogwarts houses have their particular quirks and traits that we can all relate to but there’s always that one specific house that you can personally see yourself in. Ravenclaws rise up.

So, we’ve put together a quiz that’ll show you which Hogwarts house you particularly belong in. Just don’t fight us if you get Hufflepuff when you feel you’re a Slytherin at heart.

How many friends would you say you have?
Which of these types of movies would you rather watch?
What do you find attractive in a partner?
What would you say is the best thing about you?
Which animal would you rather have as a pet?
Pick an element
Which class would you be in a fantasy game?
What's your favorite type of weather?
What would your superpower be?
Pick an extracurricular activity
Which of these do you hate the most?
