Was Tekken 8 Just Teased at EVO 2022? Tekken 7 Update Announced

Today, following the grand finals of the Tekken 7 tournament at EVO 2022, Bandai Namco dropped a tease that many are interpreting as the first glimpse of Tekken 8.

The tease included Kazuya Mishima’s Ending from Tekken 1 followed by a single image of a sneering Kazuya with the lettering “Get Ready” as you can see below.

If this was really a tease of the next Tekken, Bandai Namco isn’t ready to explicitly announced it just yet, and Tekken 7 still has some life left.

In fact, we witnessed the announcement of a free Tekken 7 Battle Update releasing on August 17, promising “balance adjustments” and “new tactics.”

On top of that, we hear that the Tekken World Tour 2022 will culminate with the Global Finals in Amsterdam between February 4 and February 5, 2023.

Incidentally, the Tekken 7 tournament was won by Knee from South Korea, who defeated Khan from Pakistan in a pitched grand final.

Tekken 7 certainly had quite the run after its release in 2015, and if you want to get ready for the possible reveal of Tekken 8, you can grab its predecessor for PC, PS4, or Xbox One.

Incidentally, a Tekken anime series will debut on Netflix in a few days, coming just in time to bolster the hype for the tease of a new game.