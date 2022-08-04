Tactics Ogre: Reborn Officially Announced by Square Enix for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, & PC

Image source: Square Enix

Following the leak a couple of months ago, Square Enix has finally officially announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

It’ll release on November 11 with physical and digital Standard Editions on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only Standard Edition available on PC via Steam.

A Digital Premium Edition will also be available for all platforms.

Japan is also getting a Collector’s Edition which has not been confirmed for the west and for which I wouldn’t hold my breath.

The game is based on the 2010 PSP remake of the original Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, but it doesn’t just improve the graphics and sound. The gameplay has also been evolved to create a new Tactics Ogre in line with the times.

Square Enix plans to provide veterans with an experience that surpasses their memories, while new players will enjoy an “unprecedented” experience.

The UI has been overhauled to enhance the quality of life, cutscenes will be fully voiced, sound effects have been redone, and the background music has been re-recorded.

The battles have been redesigned including the AI and character progression.

Characters and backgrounds have been redesigned in higher resolution, but the pixel art style has been preserved.

The redesign of the UI aims to make it easier to find information and simpler to complete tasks.

The new audio includes both English and Japanese voice-overs, and you can switch at any time.

The re-recorded music was produced by the original composer Hitoshi Sakimoto using a live orchestra. He also wrote new songs to integrate the soundtrack.

Speaking of the gameplay, the class-based level management system has been changed into a unit-based level management system, allowing players to have fun thinking about how each unit will grow with its class, how to combine armor, skills, and magic, and how to organize the units themselves.

The enemy AI will change its tactics according to the shape of the battlefield and the battle situation, so battles never get boring or repetitive.

Below you can check out the trailer, plenty of screenshots, artwork, box art, and the Japanese Collector’s Edition that we likely aren’t getting because we can’t have good things.