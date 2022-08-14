SK8 the Infinity Season 2 Details & OVA Revealed Via New Teaser

Earlier this week, an official SK8 the Infinity event revealed that a brand new OVA would be coming soon, as well as some crucial details surrounding Season 2. In a post to the official Crunchyroll website, it was confirmed that the main staff from Studio BONES would be returning.

Notable returning names include director Hiroko Otsumi, writer Ichiro Okouchi, and character designer Michinori Chiba. You can check out the teaser for yourself, alongside a brief description of the first season of SK8 the Infinity, right down below.

High school students Reki and Langa are hooked on one thing—a dangerous, top secret, no-holds-barred downhill skateboarding race called “S.” When Reki takes Langa, a transfer student, to the mountain where “S” is held, Langa finds himself sucked in. These colorful skaters will take you through a thrilling story of skateboard battles and unlimited possibilities!

While we still don’t have an official release date for SK8 the Infinity Season 2 or its OVA, we will surely hear something soon. When info does come out, we will be sure to keep you updated accordingly.

In the meantime, be sure to check out some of the other amazing Spring 2021 anime that debuted around the same time as SK8 the Infinity Season 1, and a whole lot of other great content surrounding this thriving genre of entertainment via the related articles section at the bottom of the page.

Related Posts