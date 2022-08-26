Sifu Summer Content Update Launches Aug. 31; Brings New Outfits, Gameplay Modifiers, & More

Sifu developer Sloclap has just announced that the end of August will bring a brand new, free update for the game, introducing gameplay modifiers, a new scoring system, and some nifty cosmetics.

Check out the trailer below.

In a brief trailer, Sloclap details what fans can expect when the Summer Content Update hits their action beat ’em up game on Aug. 31. Owners of the base version of the game will get access to the “Master Hand” outfit which boasts a fancy hat that stays on until you are hit. On the other hand, owners of the Deluxe Edition will be granted access to the “Enforcer Armor” as well as the “Master Hand” outfit which are accessed through the Wuguan.

Following the new cosmetic display, the trailer focuses on the new gameplay modifiers the Summer Content Update will introduce. Players can challenge themselves or make themselves all-powerful with gameplay modifiers that will change the way the game is played. Make the game as hard as possible by limiting the use of weapons or enemies ignoring your guard. Make it easier by turning on invincibility and giving weapons infinite durability as well, the choice is yours.

Sifu launched back in February of this year and found immediate success with its unique take on martial arts reaching one million copies sold in the first three weeks. The game has consistently received a ton of updates and developer support with this latest update looking to increase replay value. Sloclap has mentioned that two more updates are set to arrive before this year concludes.

Sifu is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Related Posts