She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 Easter Eggs & MCU References

Featured Image Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Did you catch all these Easter Eggs in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally made its debut on Disney+ to showcase a new storyline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, to commemorate this launch, we’ve put together this list of Episode 1 Easter Eggs, including references to the Avengers films and notable characters of the franchise.

Callback to Famous Spider-Man Line

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

The first opening line in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is an Easter Egg reference to the famous Spider-Man line “With great power comes great responsibility,” in which Jennifer Walters does her own rendition by questioning, “What is the responsibility of those with power?”

Los Angeles References

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

If you look around Jennifer Walters’ room, you’ll spot a few Easter Eggs of Los Angeles, where the show takes place, such as a cup with the words “UCLA” on top of her bookshelf, a framed picture of Griffith Observatory, and diplomas from the University of California. On a side note, you can also see a Ruth Bader Ginsburg bobblehead next to the mug, along with other decorations.

The Savage She-Hulk Comic

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Nikki Ramos does a callback to the series’ first comic, “The Savage She-Hulk,” when she tells Jen to end her speech with a “savage Jen Walters look.”

Multiple References in She-Hulk Car Scene

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

While Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters are in a car, there are several Easter Eggs the two reference, and here is a list of each of them:

Avengers: Endgame: Bruce mentions how his arm is starting to heal, a reference to Endgame when he gets badly injured from the Infinity Gauntlet. In addition, we learn about his new human form, differing from his Hulk state in the previous installment.

Bruce mentions how his arm is starting to heal, a reference to Endgame when he gets badly injured from the Infinity Gauntlet. In addition, we learn about his new human form, differing from his Hulk state in the previous installment. Hot Cheetos: The Hot Cheetos and chopsticks conversation may be an Easter Egg to the famous Oscar Isaac picture of him eating out of a bag of chips.

The Hot Cheetos and chopsticks conversation may be an Easter Egg to the famous Oscar Isaac picture of him eating out of a bag of chips. Another relative of Bruce and Jen: Bruce briefly talks about a mysterious relative named “Ched,” whom he regards as another family genius.

Bruce briefly talks about a mysterious relative named “Ched,” whom he regards as another family genius. Captain America Theory: The conversation eventually leads to Walters asking Banner about his friend, Steve Rogers, where you can listen to a hilarious interaction about the character being a virgin. You can also hear more about this theory later in the hysterical end-credits scene.

Sakaaran Ship

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

The Sakaarans have been in various Marvel movies and TV shows, such as Thor: Ragnarok, What If…?, and Endgame. These beings are the sentient insectoid race that served Thanos and Ronan the Accuser, and now they are back in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

At first glance, you may not have known the vessel was a Sakaaran ship until Bruce says it’s a “Sakaaran Class-Eight courier craft” in the lab.

Iron Man’s Legacy

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

After Jennifer wakes up from a long and grueling night, she finds an Iron Man helmet that seemingly resembles the robots from Age of Ultron. Furthermore, you can hear the Avengers theme as she goes over to touch it. Then, as she walks around in a Led Zeppelin shirt, she discovers that she is in a lab in Mexico, a place that Tony Stark built for Bruce long ago.

You can also see one more Easter Egg when Banner and Walters drink in the bar he and Tony built together, with their initials scratched on a table.

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Another Scene Packed with a Few Easter Eggs

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

The scenes within the Mexico lab feature an extensive amount of Easter Eggs from movies and Marvel storylines. Here is a breakdown of each one:

Inside Out: When Banner tries to force her Hulk transformation, she tells him to put on this Pixar movie, specifically the part where Bing Bong jumps out of the wagon.

When Banner tries to force her Hulk transformation, she tells him to put on this Pixar movie, specifically the part where Bing Bong jumps out of the wagon. Avengers: Age of Ultron: Bruce talks about getting knocked out by a robot, referencing what happened in this film. Moreover, he mentions how he had been in Hulk state for years; this particular instance is right after the events of Ultron.

Bruce talks about getting knocked out by a robot, referencing what happened in this film. Moreover, he mentions how he had been in Hulk state for years; this particular instance is right after the events of Ultron. The Avengers: Banner, once again, exhibits an additional Easter Egg from the Avengers series, where he explains how Natasha Romanoff soothes him with a lullaby to calm him down.

Titania

Source: Disney Platform Distribution

Titania, also known as Mary MacPherran, makes her first arrival in She-Hulk as the character who disrupts the courtroom at the end. She is in various Marvel comics, with a superhuman origin story linked to Doctor Doom.

Several storylines showcase many panels of her rivalry against She-Hulk, including one moment where she almost killed Jennifer. So, fans will have to see how their relationship will pan out in this new series.

With the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, there will definitely be more Easter Eggs to come, and fans can’t wait to see what else will happen in the latest Marvel storyline.

Related Posts