PSA: Calling All Friends Fans! If You Search Up Ross in Google & Tap on the Couch, It’ll Legit Make Your Day

Even though David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s beloved sitcom ended almost 20 years ago (not counting last year’s Friends: The Reunion get-together), it’s safe to say that the iconic show continues to hold a very special place in fans’ hearts around the world, even to this very day.

Case in point: right now, Google has a really funny little easter egg that will undoubtedly put a smile on your face, especially for fans of the goofy palaeontologist, Ross Geller. Oh, and the even better news? It’s really simple to check out this secret Friends tidbit. So, without further delay, let’s get into it, shall we?

How to See the Friends Google Easter Egg

Type “Friends Ross” into Google. Next, look out for the small image of the iconic brown couch from Central Perk. Tap on the image and… you’re welcome!

Hopefully, you’ve followed our advice and checked it out yourself, but for those who haven’t got the time to do so right now, we’ll let you in on the joke. You see, when you tap on the couch, you’ll hear a sound bite of one of Ross’s most famous quotes: “PIVOT!”

Not only that, though, but your screen will actually swivel to one side as well. If you keep pressing the couch, Ross will continue to shout his classic line, but if you press it too much, the couch will break in half and Ross will exclaim: “Okay, I don’t think it’s gonna pivot anymore.”

Of course, fans of the series will remember this amusing sketch really well. Specifically, the scene is from Season 5, Episode 16 “The One With the Cop”, which sees Ross, Chandler, and Rachel trying to carry a brand-new sofa up the stairs to Ross’s apartment. Long story short, it doesn’t quite go according to plan.

Before you go, tell us, have you seen this Friends easter egg before? And did it manage to put a smile on your face? Grab those couches and pivot your way down to the usual place below to let us know.

Featured Image Source: NBC

