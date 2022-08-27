Gungrave G.O.R.E Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Gungrave G.O.R.E gunslings its way into a release date.

Prime Matter and Korean studio IGGYMOB announced a release date for the upcoming third-person action shooter Gungrave G.O.R.E.

The game will launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 22, 2022.

The announcement came with a trailer, which you can enjoy below.

The video is a mix of cutscenes and gameplay and it introduces the cast of the game, both on the good guys’ (and girls) side and on the bad guys’ side.

The game puts the players in the heavy boot of the badass anti-hero Grave, A.K.A. the Gunslinger of Resurrection, a man who doesn’t ever take cover or retreat because he doesn’t need to.

Instead, he brutalizes his enemies using his Cerberus pistols with unlimited ammo and his transformable EVO-coffin. Basically, he’s Dante from Devil May Cry on steroids.

The game promises a story mode lasting over 12 hours, featuring Strap”vengeance, love and loyalty.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, it debuted on PS2 in 2002, and it originally included character designs by Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow and mecha designs by Oh My Goddess! creator Kosuke Fujishima.

It’ll be interesting to see if it’ll live up to the legacy of its predecessors when it releases in November.