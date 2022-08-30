Final Fantasy VII Remake Getting Gorgeous Tifa Fighter Dress Figures by Square Enix

Image source: Square Enix

Tifa from Final Fantasy VII Remake dons her fighter dress in two gorgeous figures.

Today Square Enix made two new Final Fantasy VII Remake figures available for pre-orders, portraying popular heroine Tifa Lockhart.

Like the previously-revealed pair of figures portraying Cloud, we’re getting a Static Arts figure and a Play Arts Kai action figure.

Specifically, Tifa is portrayed in her Chun-Li-style fighter dress.

The Static Arts figure can be pre-ordered on Ami Ami for 17,600 yen (which roughly translates into $127).

She will be released on March 2023 and she’s 164mm tall due to the sitting pose.

You can see what she looks like below.

Image source: Square Enix

The Play Arts Kai action figure can be pre-ordered on Ami Ami also for 17,600 yen (which approximately translates into $127).

Her release window is also in March 2023 and she’s 225mm tall.

Like most Play Arts Kai figures she’s fully posable and comes with a supporting base and a set of alternate hands.

You can check it out below