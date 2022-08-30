Final Fantasy VII Remake Getting Gorgeous Tifa Fighter Dress Figures by Square Enix
Tifa from Final Fantasy VII Remake dons her fighter dress in two gorgeous figures.
Today Square Enix made two new Final Fantasy VII Remake figures available for pre-orders, portraying popular heroine Tifa Lockhart.
Like the previously-revealed pair of figures portraying Cloud, we’re getting a Static Arts figure and a Play Arts Kai action figure.
Specifically, Tifa is portrayed in her Chun-Li-style fighter dress.
The Static Arts figure can be pre-ordered on Ami Ami for 17,600 yen (which roughly translates into $127).
She will be released on March 2023 and she’s 164mm tall due to the sitting pose.
You can see what she looks like below.
The Play Arts Kai action figure can be pre-ordered on Ami Ami also for 17,600 yen (which approximately translates into $127).
Her release window is also in March 2023 and she’s 225mm tall.
Like most Play Arts Kai figures she’s fully posable and comes with a supporting base and a set of alternate hands.
You can check it out below