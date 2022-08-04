A Super Fun Tom Holland Action Vehicle Sets Its Sights on Streaming Domination
Uncharted has, well… charted.
If you were to ask me whether or not the filmic adaptation of Nathan Drake’s video game escapades would be a hit or a miss, I would’ve probably wagered that’d it be a bust. My thought process behind that fact is largely because the Uncharted movie project had ostensibly been in development hell for many years before it finally reached theaters, which is usually a red flag for movies like this.
Nevertheless, despite my ambivalence for an Uncharted film (FYI, I absolutely love the video game series the source material is based upon), I still went to the cinema and checked it out for myself. My thoughts on the pic? Well, it’s a surprisingly entertaining popcorn flick with the beloved Spider-Man actor charming audiences with his doe-eyed charisma.
Today, however, it seems that the Uncharted movie has made a resurgence on streaming platforms. According to FlixPatrol, Uncharted has climbed its way to the number 5 spot on HBO’s bespoke streaming platform, meaning it’s one of the most watched films on there right now.
Boasting an impressive box office haul of $401.7 million off a budget of $120 million, it’s fair to say that the pic was a box office success. Further, the Uncharted film released at the tail-end of the pandemic, which likely impacted bums on seats due to ongoing restrictions around the globe.
With a middling Critical Score of 40 percent over on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Uncharted isn’t that great. However, there’s a massive gulf between critics and audiences on this one. Specifically, Audience Scores for Uncharted managed to nab a pretty remarkable 90 percent rating. Impressive, no?
In short, Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted video game adaptation may not be winning many accolades come awards season, but it’s still a super fun watch, especially if you’re in the mood for a “turn off your brain” action pic.
Featured Image Source: Sony and Columbia Pictures
