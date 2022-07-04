It’s time to find out which Star Wars character best suits your personality.

Among the most popular entertainment franchises of all time, Star Wars is beloved by a fanbase that spans nearly half a decade. The franchise is full of compelling characters, each with their own distinct personalities.

Indeed, there are literally generations of nerds who have been dressing up as their favorite characters long before cosplaying was even cool, let alone a hot ticket to internet stardom and a passive income lucrative enough to have Jabba the Hut wearing a Princess Leia bikini.

But if we peeled off the Jar Jar Binks bodysuits and remove the Storm Trooper bucket helmets of those most dedicated aficionados, who truly resides underneath?

Would you really be the universe’s last Jedi if you were thrown onto Hoth’s icy plains with nothing but the gooey insides of a deceased Tauntaun to keep you warm?

Well, we’re here to find out with our latest quiz, so let’s get to it.

(All images via Disney)

Which Star Wars Character Are You? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out You’re on a stealth mission to infiltrate a Star Destroyer. All goes according to plan until it suddenly doesn’t. As you try to gain docking access with fake credentials, your cover is blown and you’re being targeted by weapon systems. Of the below options, which best describes your likely reaction? I'm not the best in stressful situations, honestly. Quickly consider the options and formulate a clever new plan. Suggest several possible options based on some quick calculations, but ultimately take a back seat in actually making the call. Let out a giant roar. Remain calm and finesse security with your charming social skills. Do you see yourself as a disciplined person? Could you, say, learn a martial art within a couple of weeks while stuck on a swampy planet with only the ramblings of a small green goblin-looking creature to teach you? I am one with the force. The force is one with me. I’d prefer a wrinkly, decrepit old man with a chip on his shoulder and grand ambitions for intergalactic domination rather than a green goblin. That’d be much more effective. That sounds unlikely. You wouldn’t even see that sort of storyline in a b-grade action flick. You’re talking about Luke learning to become a Jedi on Dagobah, aren’t you? Very funny, but there’s actually a long list of reasons why this makes sense. You’d know if you did the research. You’re trying to make a living scavenging and selling ship parts, but you’ve just found out the merchant you’ve been dealing with is ripping you off. What do you do? Accept it. What good would stirring the pot do in the grand scheme of things? It’s poverty and desperation that drive people to do wrong. Confront the shopkeeper and challenge them. Fair is fair. You won’t let somebody get the better of you. Take vengeance by tricking them in some nefarious way that causes their entire business to go under. Teach them a lesson, no time for talking. Nothing too crazy, though... a bit of gentle persuasion with the right fist ought to suffice. You’re leading a fleet of ships to attack a heavily defended base. Right before the attack commences everything seems quiet but the enemy is jamming your signal so it’s unclear whether the shield is engaged. What’s your course of action? Press forward and have your ships target the shield generators. Obviously. It's a trap! Break off the attack. If somebody called you a stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, how would you respond? I find your lack of faith disturbing. The Ability To Speak Does Not Make You Intelligent. Now Get Out Of Here. I don’t know where you get your delusions, laserbrain. Impressive. Every word in that sentence is wrong. How wuude! You wouldn't. Which of these locations inspires you most? Let’s say your search for a pilot and crew takes you to the Mos Eisley Cantina. In the midst of slurping on a weird-looking alien beverage and listening to a bunch of eggheads playing jazz music, what’s your likely demeanor? The perfect gentleman I’ve got a big smile on my face and I’m making new friends. Keeping myself to myself and letting my partner do the talking. The people in this place are freaking me out. I’m here for business not pleasure. Let’s get down to business and get out of here. You're in your element and unintimidated. You can hustle these sorts of places like it's nothing. You don't grace such an establishment with your presence. Somebody else goes in your stead and negotiates on your behalf. How would your friends describe you? Brave, courageous, loyal Cheeky, brash, but a good soul Caring, selfless, passionate Wise, a good teacher Strong willed, stubborn Vivacious A law unto yourself You have a heart of gold, but sometimes you're a little exhausting to be around You can only wield one… You can only fly one… You can only change one scene... Chewie not being given a medal. Leia kissing Luke. Obi Wan telling Anakin it’s over because he has the high ground. Jar Jar Binks. Like, every scene. Bobba Fett, one of the coolest Star Wars characters ever, dying in a pathetically muted and insignificant way after saying only a handful of lines. Leia flying through space. Midi-chlorians. The whole rotten business of it. Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

