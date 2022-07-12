Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition Cuts Through to Steam

While it’s not the most recent release in the Warriors Orochi series, Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition (yes, that is a confusing title) has landed on Steam today. Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition gathers all of the content from the musou game’s pre-Ultimate original 2012 release. The Ultimate version of Warriors Orochi 3 came two years later in 2014, but this is the first time any of Orochi 3 has hit Steam.

Considering this is still a Warriors game, its place in the franchise is explained on Steam with:

Set in a parallel universe created by the suddenly appearing Serpent King Orochi, the Warriors Orochi series consists of tactical action games where heroes from both the Dynasty Warriors series and Samurai Warriors series join the action.

To get a sense of the massive content offered in the Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition, there are 145 characters as well as Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors characters. Not only those, but characters from other Koei Tecmo published games such as Dead or Alive 5 and the Atelier series make an appearance.

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition is available right now on Steam for $39.99. If this game suits your fancy, Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate is also available on Steam.

