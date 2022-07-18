War of the Visions Players Can Get a Free Dark MR Unit this Week; Guild Battle QoL Improvements Incoming

It’s shaping up to be a somewhat quieter week for War of the Visions, though there’s still plenty of new content to look forward to on Wednesday. The big headlining feature is the release of Eliza, a new Ice-based UR unit, as well as Ranell, a free Dark MR unit that players will be able to get through acquisition quests.

First off, here’s a sneak peek at her kit:

Cage of Thorns: Lowers target’s Ice Res for 3 turns, then deals Dmg (L) and lowers Move by 1 for 3 turns.

Lowers target’s Ice Res for 3 turns, then deals Dmg (L) and lowers Move by 1 for 3 turns. Triple Flight: Deals 3-Hit Dmg (M) to target and reduces AP upon Critical Hit

Deals 3-Hit Dmg (M) to target and reduces AP upon Critical Hit Warning Volley: Deals Dmg (M) to targets within range and lowers CT (S).

Eliza will be a 90-cost unit and she’ll be added to the general pool after her featured banner this week, so everyone will have a decent shot at getting her eventually just by doing summons. She’ll have the Hunter main job, with Ranger and Trick Lancer as her sub jobs.

In addition to that, we’re also getting Ranell, and here’s what her kit looks like:

Blinding Trinity: Deals 3-Hit Dmg (M) to targets within range and chance of inflicting Blind for 3 turns.

Her main job is the Operative, which is what we got with Ildyra (Sweetheart) as well, with Pugilist and Sniper as her sub jobs. Both characters will be released in War of the Visions this Wednesday.

There are also a few minor updates coming to the game soon, including Guild Battle Proxy Play. Essentially, what this means is that if a Guild Member registers for Proxy Play in advance, their Guild Leader or Sub Leader will be able to control their attack party for them during Guild Battles.

This is a really handy feature, especially for players who can’t necessarily commit to attending Guild Battles each day, and will at least help to even the playing field between Guilds.

War of the Visions is now available on mobile devices.

