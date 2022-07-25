The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed Out of September

Revealed today is that Daedalic Entertainment and NACON have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum “in order to deliver the best possible experience.” While the original release date was Sept. 1 of this year, it has been “pushed by a few months,” according to a new press release. Sadly, it hasn’t been given a new date at this time, but “a few months” likely means sometime in December, assuming no further delays. Though, it could mean an early 2023 release if a few months was too generous a window.

The official The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Twitter account also tweeted the delay announcement for anyone to read:

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was first shown off in March 2019 with the original release date of 2021, which is when a trailer was shown off. It was soon after delayed to its previous release date of Sept. 1, 2022.

However, the funny thing is that we predicted this would happen. In our feature on Games That Will Probably, Definitely, Get Delayed in 2022, we mentioned that this fate would likely befall The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Though, at the time it was written, the September release date hadn’t been announced yet.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be releasing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

We will be sure to let you know whenever a new official release date has been set. We are surely all looking forward to being able to eerily whisper “hobbitses” to ourselves alone in our living rooms while playing this.

