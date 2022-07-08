Spy x Family & Chainsaw Man Coming to Crunchyroll Expo; First 2 Eps of Mob Psycho 100 3 Will Also be Shown

Today, Crunchyroll announced that the teams behind this season’s hit new anime, Spy x Family, and next season’s most highly anticipated show, Chainsaw Man, would both be present during the Crunchyroll Expo 2023. The news came by way of a press release that detailed exactly who would be present at the event.

Guests heading to Crunchyroll Expo this August include:

, the English voice of Anya Forger in SPY x FAMILY. As a voice actor, her work can be enjoyed in My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and One Piece. As an ADR director, she has also directed series including Fruits Basket and Fairy Tale among many others. Cris George, the ADR director for SPY x FAMILY. As a voice actor, his work can be found in One Piece and My Hero Academia and as a director, he has worked on a variety of titles including Black Clover and Pop Team Epic.

Alongside the news, it was also revealed that the first two episodes of Mob Psycho 100 3 will also be airing during Crunchyroll Expo. Combine this with last month’s news that a Hololive showcase and a meet and greet with the Jujutsu Kaisen and Odd Taxi voice actors would also be taking place during the event and you can see why fans should be excited.

Spy x Family, Odd Taxi, and Jujutsu Kaisen are also available now via streaming on Crunchyroll, so be sure to check out both of those series just in time for the expo.