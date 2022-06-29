Hololive Showcase, Jujutsu Kaisen & Odd Taxi Meet & Greet Revealed for Crunchyroll Expo

Today, Crunchyroll has announced that a never-before-seen edition of the hololive Meet (holoMeet) experience will be coming to Crunchyroll Expo. The event is set to take place from Aug. 5 -7 in San Jose, California, and will be showcasing the best and brightest in Japanese anime for 2022.

Alongside the holoMeet, voice actors from both the Odd Taxi and Jujutsu Kaisen series will also be present for meet and greets. The exact slate of in-person guests, including:

Kinoshita Baku is the director and character designer of ODDTAXI, a Crunchyroll co-production following the mundane life of a solitary taxi driver, who suddenly finds himself entangled in a mysterious disappearance in his town.

is the director and character designer of a Crunchyroll co-production following the mundane life of a solitary taxi driver, who suddenly finds himself entangled in a mysterious disappearance in his town. Adam McArthur is the English voice of Yuji Itadori in JUJUTSU KAISEN. Fans can also hear Adam’s voice in numerous other animated projects, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and video games Far Cry 5 and Final Fantasy XV: Comrades.

is the English voice of Yuji Itadori in JUJUTSU KAISEN. Fans can also hear Adam’s voice in numerous other animated projects, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and video games Far Cry 5 and Final Fantasy XV: Comrades. Anne Yatco is a Filipino American voice actor and the English voice of Nobara Kugisaki in JUJUTSU KAISEN, in addition to a variety of roles in To Your Eternity, BEASTARS, Violet Evergarden: the Movie, Godzilla Singular Point, Mihoyo’s Genshin Impact and Devilman Crybaby among many others.

is a Filipino American voice actor and the English voice of Nobara Kugisaki in JUJUTSU KAISEN, in addition to a variety of roles in To Your Eternity, BEASTARS, Violet Evergarden: the Movie, Godzilla Singular Point, Mihoyo’s Genshin Impact and Devilman Crybaby among many others. Kaiji Tang is the English voice of Satoru Gojo in JUJUTSU KAISEN. His work can also be seen in Bungo Stray Dogs, MEGALOBOX, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Kill la Kill among many others.

Anyone interested in registering for a badge for Crunchyroll Expo 2022 can head over to the official website, Crunchyrollexpo.com. Odd Taxi and Jujutsu Kaisen are also available now via streaming on Crunchyroll, so be sure to check out both of those series just in time for the meet up.