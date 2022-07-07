Skull & Bones Sails Onto Consoles & PC November 2022

Today, Ubisoft finally revealed an official release date for their upcoming pirate adventure Skull & Bones. The news came during worldwide gameplay reveal earlier today, which was titled Ubisoft Forward July 2022. Originally, the game was set to launch around April 2022. Now, we’ve learned that Skull & Bones would be heading to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in November 2022.

When Does Skull & Bones Come Out?

To be exact, Skull & Bones is heading to consoles and PC on Nov. 8, 2022. In the game, you’ll set off on your adventure as a rookie pirate who is looking to rise the ranks. In order to accomplish this, you’ll have to build a crew, gather resources, and fight enemies in naval combat.

You can check out an official description of what to expect in the game right down below.

Enter the perilous paradise of Skull & Bones, as you overcome the odds and rise from an outcast to become an infamous pirate. Assemble your very own formidable fleet and use it to build your empire in a visceral world that introduces new challenges, stories and features every season. Gather resources, craft tools and weapons, build your ships and grow your infamy. From the Coasts of Africa to the tropical islands of the East Indies, establish your pirate network and build your own empire on your journey to dominate the Indian Ocean.

