Red Dead Online’s New Community Outfit “The Rambler” Is Inspired by a Fan Creation

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games revealed its latest update for the online version of Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online. The developers showed off a full calendar of events coming up for the game’s multiplayer, which includes plenty of discounts, rewards, and bonuses fans will surely love.

Arguably the most interesting thing to come out of this new Red Dead Online update is the free community outfit. Known as The Rambler, this stylish Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue look was actually inspired by a community member.

According to the official press release, Rockstar found the post above by user DonSolo in the RedDeadFashion subreddit and liked it so much that they wanted everyone in the community to experience it for themselves. Honestly, I can’t say I disagree with the idea of giving it out, as the ensemble really embodies the spirit of being a bank robber/cowboy in the old west.

What do you think of The Rambler? Will you be picking this up for yourself this week? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below.

