Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Won’t Change Story or Aesthetics; Producer Clarifies the Developers’ Plans

Following the announcement of the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake, producer and Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuda took to Twitter to explain some relevant points.

Yasuda-san explained that the primary goal is to make the game available on modern platforms, not to make a new Lollipop Chainsaw game.

The ideal solution would have been to simply remaster the original game without changing anything, but the developer isn’t able to use 16 licensed songs. For that reason, Dragami Games is aiming to create a remake that’s as close as possible to a remaster.

The original story will not be changed, and the same goes for the aesthetics of the game. The mention of a “more realistic look” was simply meant to indicate the use of more advanced rendering technology available in current consoles.

By the same token, Juliet’s character design will not be changed.

Yasuda-san also acknowledged that many fans may be worried about censorship. While Dragami Games has not talked with the platform holders just yet, they intend to negotiate with them to be able to make the game as close as possible to the original.

If the name Yoshimi Yasuda rings a bell, he used to be CEO of Kadokawa Games. Part of Kadokawa Games’ assets and staff have been taken over by the new developer Dragami Games, of which Yasuda-san is now CEO.

His latest work as Director is the excellent mecha strategy JRPG Relayer released a few months ago.

Yasuda-san also worked on the original 2012 release of Lollipop Chainsaw, which was published by Kadokawa Games in Japan.

If you’re unfamiliar with Lollipop Chainsaw, it was originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360, developed by Goichi “Suda51” Suda’s Grasshopper Manufacture.