A Live-Action Zombie Series That Was Despised By Fans Has Shuffled Its Way to the Top of Netflix

While Resident Evil is best known for its iconic survival horror video games, its success in the gaming sphere has led to a multi-media franchise spanning films, comic books, and even novels. The latest instalment, however, is a TV series exclusively streaming on Netflix right now. Amazingly, despite being torn asunder by fans, this video game-inspired show has shuffled its way to the top of the pile.

That’s right, according to FlixPatrol, the live-action blood-sucking series that debuted just a few days ago has managed to nab the number one spot in the Top 10 TV shows streaming today, which means that it must be the most watched show on the popular streaming service at the moment. Not bad for a TV series that’s been panned by fans around the globe.

Specifically, Resident Evil (2022) has been branded as nigh on unwatchable thanks to a 25 percent Audience Score (from 1184 ratings) over on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which is officially the lowest Audience Score for any Resident Evil adaptation to date. Clearly, Resident Evil fans are not very impressed with Netflix’s latest offering. From a critical perspective, however, the show has fared a lot better with a more respectable 51 percent score on the same site.

Of course, attempting to adapt Capcom’s beloved horror series to both film and TV has proven a challenging task for many production companies. Put simply, even the Resident Evil movies are hardly remembered as “classics” so it was always going to be an uphill struggle trying to nail a TV show set in the world of Raccoon City and the nefarious Umbrella Corporation.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the series has only just launched — it released on July 14 — so there’s a chance that its spotty reputation could turn around over time. I mean, the Star Wars prequels were utterly loathed when they released and look how fondly remembered they are now, right?

But what say you? Are you loving the Resident Evil TV series? Or will you be giving it a hard pass? Rise from your graves and let us know in the usual place down below.

Featured Image Source: Netflix

