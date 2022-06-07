Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch Shows the Beautiful World of Aionios With New Trailer
Today Nintendo released a new trailer of the upcoming JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3, focusing on the game’s beautiful world.
The trailer focuses on showcasing the game’s beautiful world of Aionios and some of the colorful fauna that inhabits it.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July 29, 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.
If you’d like to learn more, here’s how Nintendo officially describes the game:
“A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer MONOLITHSOFT. Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme. Explore a new world that will connect the futures of both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2″
In Aionios, the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are two opposing nations: Keves and Agnus. They’re in steady conflict with each other, and their soldiers fight with their lives on the line every day just to survive.
Keves is a nation where mechanical technology was developed. Its forces are mainly composed of combat vehicles and small, mobile weapons operated by people riding them. If they’re clothed in black & have a “mech” style, then they’re Keves!
Agnus is a nation strong in ether, a magical technology. Their forces are made up of units specialized in ether combat, and they fight with small, mobile, autonomous weapons. If they’re clad in white and are proficient in ether combat, then they’re Agnus.”