Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch Shows the Beautiful World of Aionios With New Trailer

Today Nintendo released a new trailer of the upcoming JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3, focusing on the game’s beautiful world.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July 29, 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to learn more, here’s how Nintendo officially describes the game: