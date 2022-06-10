The Cuphead Show Animated Series’ New Episodes Get New Trailer; Coming August 19

Netflix is hosting its Geeked Week livestreams, and this time around they revealed a trailer of the new episodes of The Cuphead Show.

The new episodes of the animated series based on the popular video game by Studio MDHR will debut on Netflix on August 19.

You can check a sneak peek out in the trailer below including a look at Ms. Chalice, the protagonist of the upcoming DLC Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

It certainly looks very nice, and the animation matches the game pretty much to a T.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new episodes officially:

“Double down with new episodes of The Cuphead Show, coming soon to Netflix. Based on the award-winning video game, The Cuphead Show! follows the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.”

Of course, if you haven’t seen them just yet, twelve episodes of The Cuphead Show are already available on Netflix for your binging needs.

Speaking of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, we got a new gameplay look just yesterday during Summer Game Fest.

The DLC will release for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on June 30. The original Cuphead game is currently available for the same trailer.