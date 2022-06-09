New GTA Online Update Boasts 2x Rewards on Pursuit Races, Gerald Contact Missions, & More
The latest update of GTA Online has just been revealed, with this week focusing on discounts and rewards for Dewbauchee and Överflöd.
It’s another week of great discounts and bonuses in GTA Online, as Rockstar offers players the chance to get some sweet rewards. This week is all about Dewbauchee and Överflöd, with discounts on their fleets, as well as opportunities to try out and earn free vehicles all week long.
We’ve got the official breakdown of all of the rewards, bonuses, and discounts for your convenience right down below:
- Completing “A Superyacht Life” Missions will earn players a GTA$1M Rebate when purchasing the Galaxy Super Yacht this month
- Double GTA$ and RP on Gerald Contact Missions, Casino Story and Work Missions, Vehicle Vendetta, and Pursuit Race Series
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: Överflöd Entity XF
- Prize Ride: The Dewbauchee Specter is up for grabs for any player placing Top 5 in the Pursuit Race Series for 3 days
- Test Rides: Överflöd Entity XF, Överflöd Autarch, and Karin Sultan Classic
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X:
- Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Coil Cyclone II
- This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial takes place between Ron Alternates Wind Farm and Elysian Island
- Property Discounts: 30% off High-End Apartments, Master Penthouse Bar and Party Hub Customizations, and Free Penthouse Members Party
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Överflöd Autarch, Överflöd Imorgon, Överflöd Entity XXR, Överflöd Tyrant, Dewbauchee Champion, and Dewbauchee Vagner, 50% off the Dewbauchee Specter, Dewbauchee Massacro (Racecar), Dewbauchee JB 700, Dewbauchee Massacro, Dewbauchee Specter Custom, Dewbauchee Exemplar, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio, and Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: All players will receive GTA$100K for playing anytime between June 9 – 15, while those who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get an additional GTA$100K bonus for playing any time this week. Prime Gaming connected players who are also GTA+ Members will receive an extra GTA$100K — totaling GTA$300K per week.
If you’re still looking for more GTA Online-related content, then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.
We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online, The Vespucci Job (Remix), and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.
- GTA Online Update Features 4x Rewards on A Superyacht Life Missions, GTA$100K Bonuses, & More
- The Vespucci Job (Remix) Returns to GTA Online With 7 New Variations
- Rockstar Announces New GTA+ Subscription Service for GTA Online
- GTA Online Adds Obey I-Wagen Car, Double Central Leak Rewards, & More
- GTA Online Player Lands on Maze Bank From Mount Chiliad