Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gameplay Showcases New Worlds, Open Exploration, Combat, & More

Just off the backs of the recent release date announcement for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope during the Nintendo Direct Mini, Ubisoft has unveiled some brand new tactical gameplay for the sequel. The news came about during a follow-up showcase event earlier today, which was entirely focused on showing off the game’s combat, as well as a few other surprises.

In the video below, Ubisoft displayed some of the exciting new worlds that players will be able to explore, which include new side stories, full exploration, and a gaggle of interesting new playable characters and enemy Cursa.

The gameplay also displayed a little more of the real-time strategy and combat, including how each hero is equipped with their own weapons that help compliment the other two allies’ strengths. Unique techniques will also help bolster defense, buff attacks, or debuff enemies.

This is just a small bit of info that was revealed during the event, which really showed just how much more expansive Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be than the original. The showcases ended by stating that more surprises are still to come, so be sure to check back to the site for more updates in the meantime.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope arrives on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20, 2022. For more information on the game leading up to its release, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got down below. That includes plenty of features, news, and quizzes that fans will surely love.

