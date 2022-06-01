Junichi Masuda Named Chief Creative Fellow of The Pokemon Company

Today The Pokemon Company announced that well-known Pokemon developer Junichi Masuda took on a new role.

Masuda-san used to be the Managing Director of Pokemon developer Game Freak, but he will now be the Chief Creative Fellow at The Pokemon Company, the company dedicated to the brand management of the Pokemon franchise.

At the moment, it appears that Masuda-san’s mission in his new position will be to “develop new services and products.” We don’t know whether he’ll still be involved directly in the development of the games, but he expresses the desire to “transcend the boundaries of video games by trying to offer greater surprises, fun, and excitement.”

You can find the whole announcement below, including Masuda-san’s own comment.