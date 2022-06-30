GTA Online Celebrates July 4th With Themed Discounts, $200K Bonus, & More
Uncle Sam is coming to GTA Online.
To celebrate Independence Day in the US, Rockstar Games is bringing a boatload of July 4th-themed goodies to players in this week’s update. This week, players can take advantage of heavily discounted celebratory gear, add the patriotic Western Sovereign motorcycle to their collection free of charge, go skydiving with a free USA Chute Bag, and much more.
Take a peak at the official breakdown of all of the rewards, bonuses, and discounts for your convenience right down below:
- Triple GTA$ on Land Races
- A GTA$200K bonus for those who complete all Independence Day Special Land Races (Across the Wilderness, Mud, Sweat and Gears, Swamp Monster, and Tour the Lake)
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Business Battles, while retrieved crates might contain the Pisswasser Beer Hat, Benedict Beer Hat, Patriot Beer Hat, Supa Wet Beer Hat, or Statue of Happiness T-Shirt
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Running Back (Remix)
- Double GTA$ and RP on Lester Contact Missions
- Last week for the GTA$1M rebate for players who complete all six A Superyacht Life Missions and purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht
- Prize Ride: The Bravado Gauntlet Classic for placing in the Top 5 in Street Race Series for three days in a row this week
- Test Rides: The Pegassi Ignus, Pegassi Tempesta, and Pegassi Zentorno
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The pearlescent Principe Deveste Eight
- This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial is between North Chumash and Palomino Highlands
- Property Discounts: 40% off Facilities, plus their Modifications and Fortifications
- Independence Day Discounts: 50% off the Vapid Liberator, Car Horns, Musket, Firework Launcher, Firework Ammo, Tire Smoke, Face Paint and Clothing, Mobile Operation Center Liveries, Mk II Weapon Liveries, Haircuts, and Masks
- Vehicle Discounts: A free Western Sovereign, plus40% off the Pegassi Ignus, 50% the Pegassi Zentorno, 30% the Pegassi Tempesta, Buckingham Tug, and the Mobile Operations Center
- This month’s GTA+ Member Benefits: The Master Penthouse at The Diamond Casino & Resort and the Ocelot Locust sports car free of charge, Double GTA$ on Standard Time Trials and Quadruple Rewards on The Data Leaks, free clothing and accessories, and more
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get a GTA$125K bonus for playing any time this week
In other GTA Online news, be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.
We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online, The Vespucci Job (Remix), and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.
