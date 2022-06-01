Fruits Basket -Prelude- Arrives in Theaters This Summer

Today, Crunchyroll revealed an official release date for the highly anticipated anime movie Fruits Basket -Prelude-. The film is set to debut for the first time outside of Japan in select movie theaters in the United States and Canada on June 25, 28, and 29, subtitled and dubbed in English,

Tickets for Fruits Basket -Prelude- go on sale this Friday, June 3, 2022. The film will also debut in the United Kingdom, dubbed only, on July 20, with tickets going on sale June 24, 2022. You can check out the official trailers and screenshots alongside a synopsis and voice casting list right down below:

Before there was Tohru and Kyo – there was Katsuya and Kyoko. Discover the turbulent beginning of Tohru’s mom’s dark past, and the man who breathed new hope into her. Watch the evolution of their love story and the birth of the Honda family, as this chapter completes the full adaptation of the heartwarming Fruits Basket story.

Voice Cast includes:

Kyoko Honda – Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese voice) and Lydia Mackay (English voice)

– Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese voice) and Lydia Mackay (English voice) Katsuya Honda – Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese voice) and J. Michael Tatum (English voice)

– Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese voice) and J. Michael Tatum (English voice) Tohru Honda – Manaka Iwami (Japanese voice) and Laura Bailey (English voice)

– Manaka Iwami (Japanese voice) and Laura Bailey (English voice) Kyo Soma – Yūma Uchida (Japanese voice) and Jerry Jewell (English voice)

Fruits Basket -prelude- includes a screenplay by Taku Kishimoto, character design by Masaru Shindō. art direction by Tamako Kamiyama, and music composed by Masaru Yokoyama . The movie’s theme song, “Niji to Kite”, was performed by Ohashi Trio.

The total run time for Fruits Basket -Prelude- is 1 hour 22 mins (88 minutes). The 2019 anime series that the movie serves as a precursor to, Fruits Basket, is also currently available on Crunchyroll in Dubbed and Subbed format.

