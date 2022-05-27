JRPG Veterans Reveal Trinity Trigger for PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch With First Trailer & Details

Japanese developer FuRyu has revealed a brand new JRPG titled Seito Jinki Trinity Trigger and it comes with quite the pedigree.

Japanese developer FuRyu has revealed a brand new action JRPG titled Seito Jinki Trinity Trigger and it comes with quite the pedigree.

The game is releasing in Japan on September 15, 2022, for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

The game is set in a world named Trinitia, which is lush and beautiful, but also the theater of an ancient war between the gods of order and chaos. As a result, their weapons have been thrust into the ground and remain in the form of massive “Holy towers.” The main character, Cyan, meets a mysterious creature named “Trigger” that can change form according to the summoner’s thoughts and wishes.

His life is turned upside down when he discovers that his fate is to be the warrior of chaos, a proxy of the war between the god, so he sets out on a journey to change is fate, afterward meeting Eris and Zantis.

Cyan, Eris, and Zantis are all playable by up to three players, bringing back the concept of multiplayer JRPG.

Characters can switch between 8 types of weapons, and one of the keys of this game is to find out to which weapons is the weakness of each enemy.

The areas are full of mystery-solving elements and you can find out secret passages to expand your exploration. There are also many things to discover while exploring cities, with hints hidden in conversations with NPCs.

One of the most exciting elements is the staff behind this game, developed by Three Rings (Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town) with the visuals of the world by Nobuteru Yuki (Chrono Cross and Trials of Mana), character design by Raita Kazama (Xenoblade series and Stranger of Sword City), scenario by Yura Kubota (Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default 2), music by Hiroki Kikuta (Mana series and Shining Hearts), trigger design by a team of Pokemon veterans, and animation by Domerica, which worked on the recent The World Ends With You anime.

