Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered Announced for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, & Android

Today Square Enix announced that it will release Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

The game is a remaster of the 2005 PS2 remake (which was titled Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song) of the original Romancing SaGa game for Super Famicom launched in 1992.

You may not be familiar with the title, as its localization for North America was simply titled Romancing SaGa.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer showing the visuals that you can expect by the remaster that will release in Winter 2022 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Stream, and even mobile on both iOS and Android.

You can check it out below.

Incidentally, if you’re interested in the Romancing SaGa series, Square Enix has released a Romancing SaGa 3 remaster in 2019.

Incidentally, this remaster certainly comes at the right time as Square Enix is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the debut of the series on January 28, 1992.

Perhaps the game is a bit late, but in this case, this is certainly better late than never.