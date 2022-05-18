Netflix’s New Spiderhead Trailer Teases a Mind-Bending, Unsettling Thrill-Ride

Late yesterday, Netflix pulled back the curtain on its upcoming futuristic prison drama, Spiderhead, which launches on the streaming platform on June 17. Starring The Cabin in the Woods’ Chris Hemsworth and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Miles Teller, the film appears to be an intriguing cocktail of techno-thriller, horror, sci-fi and black comedy.

Go ahead and check out the new trailer for Spiderhead for yourself down below:

As you can see in the footage above, Hemsworth is clearly having fun chewing the scenery and playing the role of a mad scientist with a questionable ethical and moral code. Not only is he busy conducting mysterious experiments on his convicts, but there appears to be something even more sinister afoot, reflected by the grisly blood smears and eerie music at the end of the trailer.

Helmed by Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski, with a screenplay by Zombieland scribes Rhett Rheese and Paul Wernick, the film is based on George Saunders’ short story Escape From Spiderhead.

For more information, here’s a brief official synopsis courtesy of Netflix:

Two inmates (Miles Teller & Jurnee Smollett) form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary (Chris Hemsworth) who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy). Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.

Spiderhead is scheduled to release exclusively on Netflix on June 17.

Featured Image Source: Netflix

