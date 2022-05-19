Crunchyroll Reveals Worldwide Distribution Details for Suzume no Tojimari

Today, Crunchyroll revealed its worldwide distribution plan for Suzume no Tojimari, also known as Suzume’s Door-Locking in English. The second film by director Makoto Shinkai since his hit title Your Name, the anime film will see the streaming platform team up wit Sony and Wild Bunch Team to bring the film to fans all around the globe.

North America will have Crunchyroll is the sole distributor, with Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, the Middle East, and portions of Europe getting distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. In French- and German-speaking Europe, the film will be co-distributed by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures, and Wild Bunch International.

At the moment, we only know that a release window of 2023 has been promised. For more info while you wait, you can check out an official synopsis for Suzume no Tojimari right down below.

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety— “Suzume no Tojimari” is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation. Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. —The stars, then sunset, and the morning sky. Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky… Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells… A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume’s adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts. Drawn in by these mysterious doors, Suzume’s journey is about to begin.

Suzume no Tojimari is set to arrive in Japan Nov. 11, 2022. For more info on the release date everywhere else, be sure to check back to Twinfintie for updates. While you’re here, you can also check out all of the related anime news, features, and quizzes we’ve got for you down below.

Featured Image Source: ToHo CoMix Waves

