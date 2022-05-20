Chris Pratt is a Broken Soldier in Amazon’s New Thriller The Terminal List
Late yesterday, Amazon Prime debuted a new trailer teasing its upcoming war thriller TV series, The Terminal List, which launches on the streaming service on June 1.
Spearheaded by the familiar face of Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt, who appears to be playing a more dramatic role than usual, the show centers on a Navy SEAL who must prove his sanity following an operation that went south, killing the entirety of his team.
Blending psychological, mind-bending twists with provocative drama and gritty, realistic action, The Terminal List appears to be a pretty entertaining political thriller that’ll also make you think, too.
Interestingly, the TV series is an adaptation of Jack Carr’s eponymous New York Times best-selling novel. Carr will executive produce the show alongside Pratt and Jon Schumacher.
Rounding out the cast is True Detective‘s Taylor Kitsch, Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu, The Good Doctor’s Riley Keough, Basic Instinct’s Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Grown Ups 2’s Patrick Schwarzenegger (and yes, before you go and google search it, that is indeed Arnie’s son).
For more information, here’s a brief official synopsis of the series:
Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.
All eight episodes of the The Terminal List will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 1, 2022.
Featured Image Source: Amazon Prime
- It Takes Two Movie Adaptation to Launch on Amazon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Attached
- James Bond’s Entire Back Catalog Is Coming Soon to Amazon Prime
- Amazon’s Fallout Series To Cast Ella Purnell
- Amazon Acquires MGM In $8.5 Billion Deal
- Amazon Looking To Adapt God of War for Prime Video