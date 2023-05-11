Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most highly anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch in 2023. Many gamers worldwide have eagerly awaited the release and getting everything set up on their Switch consoles in advance. However, as Tears of the Kingdom has previously made a name for itself as one of the largest games to ever release on Switch, you may wonder how much space you’ll need on your system to install it. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about what Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s download & install size is.

What is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Download & Install Size?

After previously being listed as having an install size of over 18 GB, making it the largest Switch game to be released, Tears of the Kingdom has since been reduced a little bit to 16 GB. This means that players will need to have a bare minimum of 16 GB (and perhaps more) on their Nintendo Switch system to install the game.

Considering the Nintendo Switch only has 32 GB of internal storage, this is quite a hefty chunk for a single game to take up, despite the slight reduction in file size. You may want to look at archiving some of your older games to free up space for Tears of the Kingdom or perhaps pick up an SD card for your Switch if you don’t already have one. If you’re stuck deciding what kind of SD card to grab, you can always look at our guide for the best Nintendo Switch Memory Cards to help you choose and give yourself that much-needed extra storage boost.

That’s everything you need to know about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s download & install size. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics covering everything about The Legend of Zelda, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more Tears of the Kingdom content to help you along the way.

