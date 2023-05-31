Kyokugon Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Tears of the Kingdom, the Kyokugon Shrine is a bit of an anomaly as far as puzzles go. At first it doesn’t appear like you’re given much to go on, but keen eyes can spot the hints. On top of that, getting to the dungeon involves a lot of mining and a dash of combat. So, let’s get started on how to solve the Kyokugon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kyokugon Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Your journey in Zelda: TOTK ideally starts at the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, located at coordinates ‘-0753, -1019, 0064’. Launch yourself from the top and paraglide towards the Great Plateau.

What you’re aiming for is actually on the ground, specifically the Great Plateau Foothill Cave. It’s covered up by a rock wall, as is the shrine inside. Bring a few makeshift pickaxes to mine your way through.

Once inside, you’ll come across a few Horriblins and two more destructible walls: one blue and the other is black. The blue rock wall is hiding a Bubbulfrog, so get that one first. The remaining rock wall is hiding the Kyokugon Shrine. It’s a thick wall, too, so I suggest just mining a path through.

Now, inside the shrine you’ll see a series of orbs and cups. The trick is to place the orbs in the correct cups. However, if you look to the ceiling, the correct order is revealed. Thanks, Nintendo! Head on through the door to reach the Shrine of Light.

Before you collect your Light of Blessing, stand at the doorway and use Ultrahand. See the highlighted tile to the left? Lift it to reveal another cup. Drop the nearby cup into the hole and it’ll open a door to a chest.

And that’s all there is to solving the Kyokugon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once you realize the answer is on the ceiling, it’s smooth sailing from there. On your way out, consider checking out more Zelda content here at Twinfinite using the links below.

