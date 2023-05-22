Apogek Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Apogek Shrine will test your flying skills.
Along the slopes of the Lanayru Great Spring, you might come across the Apogek Shrine. It’s hiding in plain sight, using the topography around it as natural camouflage. If you’re having trouble, here’s a quick guide on how to solve the Apogek Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Apogek Shrine Puzzle Solution in Tears of the Kingdom
To find the Apogek Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be heading south of the Lanayru Great Spring. Along the cliffs of the Ja’Abu Ridge is the shrine itself at these coordinates: 3887, -0218, -0164.
Like the Jirutagumac Shrine, the Apogek Shrine will test your flying skills. It won’t be nearly as intensive as you’ll only be using Ultrahand and your paraglider to solve the puzzle.
- Stand by the edge to reach the nearby plane with Ultrahand.
- Glue the ball to the tail of the Zonai Wing, then fly to the lower platform.
There’s a runway you can position the Zonai Wing to.
- Drop the ball into the hole.
- Use the fans to reach the ledge above.
You’ll have to jump, then immediately get out your paraglider.
- Reach the hidden chest.
Once you reach the top, you’ll see a structure that resembles stairs. Use one of the Zonai Fans to reach the ledge using your paraglider, like you did in the previous step. There’s a Strong Zonaite Spear inside.
- Attach Zonai Fans to a Zonai Wing and fly to the Shrine of Light.
It should only take two fans. If you’re flying too low, stand on the tail of the plane to gain altitude.
With that, you’re now privy to everything there is to solving the Apogek Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re hunting for more shrines in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find even more guides using the links below!
