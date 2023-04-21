Is Dead Island 2 on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Image Source: Deep Silver

After nine long years, Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios has finally released Dead Island 2. The game came out on PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems, but is Dead Island 2 going to be on Xbox Game Pass? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.

Will Dead Island 2 Launch on Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Dead Island 2 is not on Xbox Game Pass. While the game is launching on Xbox’s platform, Game Pass subscribers will still have to pay the full price for the game. This is the same for both Xbox and PC Game Pass, so having Ultimate won’t help this time.

Will Dead Island 2 Come to Game Pass in the Future?

There is always the possibility that Dead Island 2 will become a future Game Pass title, but this has not been confirmed. Game Pass adds new games to the service every month, so it certainly isn’t outside the realm of possibility for a future addition to the service.

While nobody likes having to pay full price for a game when they’re already paying a monthly fee, this does give players the opportunity to choose which edition they want to purchase. Dead Island 2 comes in 3 editions, Standard, Deluxe and Gold, costing $69.99, $74.99 and $89.99 respectively. The Deluxe edition comes with a weapons pack and a character pack, and the Gold edition comes with two weapons packs, two character packs and the expansion pass.

That’s all we have for now as to if Dead Island 2 is coming to Game Pass. I almost never thought I would get to say this, but Dead Island 2 is available now on Xbox, PC and PlayStation.

Related Posts