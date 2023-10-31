How to Get Free Halloween Onesie in The Sims 4

The October 2023 update showcases an all-new sleepwear collection for your Sim family, along with an overhaul of quality-of-life fixes and the latest Discovery Quests. So, if you have your eye on The Sims 4’s free onesie, we’ll show you how to get it and what you can expect.

How to Claim Free Spooky Day Onesie in The Sims 4

You can obtain a free onesie by updating your Sims 4 file. Once you’ve downloaded the patch, go to Create-a-Sim to select the Full Body section with the Sleep tag. The new collection seems to only be available for the kid and adult life stages, and they all feature the same color schemes.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

To see the complete collection, here’s a sneak peek into this cozy content:

All Free Sims 4 October Onesies

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

If you want to use these outfits, you can select any mirrors or dressers to change your Sim’s clothing. You can also choose your Sim character to adjust their outfits for the day.

How to Activate Discovery Quests in The Sims 4

Other than the Spooky Day onesie, you can claim more free goodies from Discovery Quests, which are tutorial-based objectives from the October update. Although these tasks are meant to provide tips and tricks for newcomers, veteran players can still participate in them, as more notifications appear during your playthrough.

You can check to see if the Discovery Quests are active via the Game Options’ Tutorial & Tips section.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Once everything is cleared up, you’ll eventually receive a notification for one of the Discovery Quests from your phone.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Discovery Quests can be unlocked over time, typically popping up from your phone’s notification. These missions don’t require a lot of time to complete, so you can earn your free rewards in a pinch.

All Discovery Quests & Rewards in Sims 4

For a complete overview of Discovery Quest challenges, you can anticipate the following objectives and rewards:

Discovery Quests How to Complete Rewards Scoring Simoleons -Get a career

-Craft an object (Easel or any other stations from Activities and Skills)

-Earn 250 Simoleons 2,000 Simoleons Skillful Sims -Open the Skills Panel

-Learn or level up a Life skill (Cooking, Fishing, Gardening, or Handiness)

-Learn or level up a Social skill (Charisma, Mischief, or Comedy)

-Learn or level up Creative skill -Confident Potion

-Focused Potion

-Inspired Potion Navigating Needs -Open the Need Panel

-Use a toilet

-Take a shower or bath

-Take a nap

-Read a book or watch TV

-Cook a meal -Instant Fun

-Sleep Replacement

-Instant Hygiene You and Your Phone -Open your Sim’s phone

-Order pizza

-Take a photo with your phone

-Invite a Sim to hang out

-Chat with a Sim on your phone or play a game 2,000 Simoleons Always on the Move -Travel to a public venue

-Meet one Sim

-Socialize with Sims

-Go home -Flirty Potion

-Happy Potion Lifelong Aspirations Complete Aspirations TBA

That covers everything you need to know about The Sims 4’s Spooky Day free onesie. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest Sims sale.