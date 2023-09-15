Bethesda Game Studios’ latest cosmic RPG offers unprecedented levels of freedom as it plops you right in the middle of an intergalactic mystery. I mean, forget about open-world, folks. It’s time to engage your thrusters and embark on your adventure across the stars in this open-galaxy experience.
Before you take off, though, you’ll need to create your very own character, replete with their own backgrounds. These act as origin stories for your persona, while gifting you a trio of starting skills to help you put your best foot forward on your interstellar journey.
As there are 21 different starting backgrounds in Starfield, it can be a bit of a head-scratching chore figuring out which one is the best fit for you. Worry not, as that’s where we come in. We’ve painstakingly designed a Starfield quiz that’ll do all the hard work for you. All you need to do is answer 10 simple questions and… Bob’s your uncle! We’ll give you the background that you should choose on your galaxy-spanning quest.
So, without further delay, strap on your explorer’s watch and rev up those grav drives as we take to the skies in Twinfinite’s latest Starfield quiz. Which background is the perfect one for you? Let’s find out, shall we?
Which Starfield Background Is Right For You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
