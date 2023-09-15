The sky is the limit.

Bethesda Game Studios’ latest cosmic RPG offers unprecedented levels of freedom as it plops you right in the middle of an intergalactic mystery. I mean, forget about open-world, folks. It’s time to engage your thrusters and embark on your adventure across the stars in this open-galaxy experience.

Before you take off, though, you’ll need to create your very own character, replete with their own backgrounds. These act as origin stories for your persona, while gifting you a trio of starting skills to help you put your best foot forward on your interstellar journey.

As there are 21 different starting backgrounds in Starfield, it can be a bit of a head-scratching chore figuring out which one is the best fit for you. Worry not, as that’s where we come in. We’ve painstakingly designed a Starfield quiz that’ll do all the hard work for you. All you need to do is answer 10 simple questions and… Bob’s your uncle! We’ll give you the background that you should choose on your galaxy-spanning quest.

So, without further delay, strap on your explorer’s watch and rev up those grav drives as we take to the skies in Twinfinite’s latest Starfield quiz. Which background is the perfect one for you? Let’s find out, shall we?

Which Starfield Background Is Right For You? Take This Quiz to Find Out Which movie legend do you identify with most? Han Solo Ellen Ripley Rick Deckard Dr. Strange Spock Yoda Sarah Connor Which activity do you most look forward to in Starfield? Exploring planets Chatting to the locals and learning about new cultures Dogfighting with other ships in space Picking pockets and picking locks Hunting alien monsters Collecting doohickeys for your knick-knack collection All of the above An alien beast is about to munch your face off. Do you... Cut it in half with a laser sword Talk it into jumping headfirst into a Sarlacc pit Kill it with fire Whip up a tasty meal to keep it busy and then run away Use stealth to sneak past the monster Throw rocks at it You've just won a bunch of Credits on a cosmic scratch card! What do you choose to spend your money on? The most delicious meal in the galaxy The best spaceship that money can buy The coolest boostpack on the planet A mindblowingly awesome rock collection Go to the local hospital and buy a bunch of med packs Which of these movies is your favorite? Blade Runner Alien The Lord of the Rings Top Gun Big Hero 6 The Matrix When it comes to problems, how do you usually handle them? Shoot them with the biggest gun you can find Use you brain power to overcome a sticky situation Punch the problem until it stops being a problem Cook a delicious meal and simply forget about the problem You've discovered a new alien lifeform! Do you... Steal it and sell it Make it your pet Experiment on it... for SCIENCE! Cook it as it sure looks tasty Exterminate it as it keeps looking at you funny When you're piloting a spaceship, how'd you like to fly? Slow, safe, and steady Like a bat out of hell Just switch on the auto-pilot and let the AI do the hard work Doesn't matter, I'll be too busy eating space snacks Your friend has been bitten by a Terrormorph. Do you... Patch them up using your expert medical knowledge Cut off the appendage to stop it from getting infected Fly them to the nearest hospital Leave them to fend for themselves, it's too late for them! What super power would you like to have most? Flight Healing powers Super strength Invisibility None, I just want to be a normal human being Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

