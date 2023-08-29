Which Resident Evil Character Are You? Take This RE Quiz To Find Out

Is the power you've gained enough to not be human any more?

The renowned Resident Evil franchise boasts a cast of unforgettable characters, from resilient heroes to cunning masterminds bent on world domination. Brace yourself, for I have crafted an intriguing personality quiz tailored to discern which of these illustrious protagonists aligns closest with your own persona.

And fear not, dear reader, as your responses to my thought-provoking questions shall be kept in the utmost confidence. Our impervious data infrastructure, developed by the esteemed Umbrella Corporation, ensures the utmost security of your answers.

Now, embark on this thrilling journey and answer each question with unwavering honesty. Once you have discovered your Resident Evil kindred spirit, we eagerly await your comment below. Should this captivating Resident Evil content ignite your curiosity, we invite you to explore the related RE content down below.

Which Iconic Resident Evil Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out The T-Virus is everywhere and the undead walk the streets -- what's your weapon of choice? Shotgun A Hand Gun Crossbow Grenade Launcher Spark Shot You need a safe place to wait out the apocalypse -- which of these sounds best? An abandoned mansion -- it looks secure, and there will be food! The police department -- time to call the cavalry. A prison -- it's designed to keep people inside, so that means nothing nasty can get in, too, right? I don't hide, I call the shots. Umbrella's HQ -- they'll have the answers, and maybe a vaccine? You made it inside. What's your biggest concern now? That was close! Next time I might not be so lucky, I need medical supplies. We need to work out what's going on, team -- let's split up and do some detective work. What if the T-Virus affects animals, too? We need bigger guns. The world has gone to crap, it's every man and woman for themselves. Not everyone is as brave as me. I need to secure the area and look for survivors. You explore a little and bump into a gruesome zombie frothing for your blood -- what do you do? Blow its head off Tell it to FREEZE! Punch it in the face Run like hell Call for back up Retreat, then set a trap The next room you enter has a type writer and some ink ribbons. Save your progress? Sure, you can never be too careful. No, it's too early for that. I'll save later. Now it's time to upgrade your weapon -- what makes the most sense? More variety No need, I have my fists to back me up More ammo More accuracy More POWER! You press on and discover a friend laying injured on the floor -- something has bitten him and he looks sick. What do you do? I can't leave him; he's too weak, and the serum could be anywhere. Let's get out of here together and get him medical attention. He'll only slow me down. Sorry, bud, you're on your own. I'll suck out the poison and he'll be fine. I need to find a serum ASAP. I'll go find one and come back. Before you have chance to react he stops you. He wants to be put out of his misery. Fair enough, quick action is required -- draw your weapon and go for the kill. You can't just kill him, can you? What if there's a cure? Quickly leave the room, lock the door, and look for a vaccine. Clearly this location isn't safe. You need to make a hasty exit and then call in backup to go back for any survivors you might have left. What's the best strategy to exit? Clues you have found suggest whoever is behind the T-Virus outbreak has a secret lair underground. Screw leaving -- they need to be held responsible and brought to justice. You already suspect who is behind the outbreak and you seek to make a deal with them. You'll also go underground and search this facility. Figure out the weird door lock puzzle that features heart, diamond, club, and spade-shaped keyholes. There's a sewer system that runs underground and possibly to safety. Explore it. Regardless of which path you chose, you've ended up in Umbrella's eerie laboratory. And from what you've read in various files and computers, something terrifying lurks its cold, empty hallways. What's your worst fear? All the weird lab experiments that Umbrella has obviously been engineering. Some unstoppable monster sent specifically to kill you. I'm not scared, I can take anything Umbrella throws at me. A mutation of the T-Virus that's even more deadly. The monster(s) were brutal, but you had the last laugh. Now you can leave. Which vehicle do you chose? A train. An aeroplane. A helicopter. A boat.