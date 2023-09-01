Starfield’s Immersive Photo Mode Makes Me Actually Look Forward to Loading Screens

As you travel across the galaxies, you’ll often find yourself snapping a few pictures of the magnificent planets and beloved companions. Well, at least that’s definitely the case for me as I attempt to master the art of photography while still trying to be an elite explorer of the Constellation crew.

To my surprise, the photos I’ve taken (good or bad) aren’t simply tossed into the Photo Gallery to never be seen again but rather put up for display with each passing loading screen. Given that there are plenty of load times for Starfield’s massive universe, this feature could be a lot more tedious through other means, and yet, I actually enjoy seeing all these random photos I’ve collected. It makes the experience much more personal instead of primarily using premade ones.

Sometimes, I’ll see pictures I’ve taken from the start of the journey, creating the perfect chance to reminisce on past adventures. It also allows me to remember previous destinations that I wanted to check back on. Or, laugh at one of the many poorly taken images, forcing me to say, “Why did I take that?”

Since there are a ton of features to mess around with in Photo Mode, my loading screen continues to change thanks to its variety of poses that seem just as intricate as my favorite photo systems in the Horizon series and Yakuza 6. You can still look forward to pictures that Bethesda has already incorporated, allowing you to look at new sights you may not have encountered.

Looking at the Starfield subreddit, I was happy that other players enjoyed the personal photo-loading screens as well. Many have noted that they are pleased to see this feature return, as it was previously used in Fallout 76.

Some fans have also taken advantage of this mechanic to flood their loading screens with pictures of Vasco, which is a character I have also utilized as a model for the shoots. On the other hand, many players are not pleased with the long wait times, considering that these prompts frequently trigger during their travels.

Although it can be monotonous at times, the duration isn’t as slow compared to previous games I’ve played, but there could still be room to shorten its length. Then again, the extended durations can open the door for more photo opportunities, where you can essentially make your own scrapbook.

With Starfield’s personal touch in loading screens, I’m ecstatic to see the return of entertaining wait times. It’s certainly a lost art that has been slowly disappearing in games, differing from older installments like Okami’s paw prints and Bayonetta’s combat loads. Hopefully, the modern age could bring it back as more and more games increase their installation files.

Even if Starfield’s isn’t as immersive as past installments, something as simple as putting your pictures on the screen makes it far more gratifying. I look forward to watching my loading screen expand with more adventures as I get deeper into the story, and maybe one day, I’ll become well-versed in galactic photography.