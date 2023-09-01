How to Use Flashlight in Starfield

As you plot your course through the many galaxies within Bethesda Game Studios’ space RPG, you’ll come across a whole host of distinct biomes teeming with unique life and precious materials. These new worlds are littered with caves, abandoned weapon stations, and structures begging to be explored. Thing is, it can get pretty dark on your epic journey, especially by virtue of the game’s day and night cycle. So, for those wondering, here’s how to use your flashlight in Starfield.

Using Your Flashlight in Starfield

Put simply, to turn on your flashlight in Starfield, you’ll need to press and hold the LB button. To turn your flashlight off, simply press and hold the LB button once again.

You’ll gain access to your flashlight early in your tutorial on the planet Vectera, and the game does briefly explain how to use it. However, it’s fair to say that in an RPG as lengthy as Starfield, it’s easy to forget the small things.

There are no in-game upgrades that you can get for the flashlight, and there are no skills that are related to it. Still, it’s a handy piece of kit to know how to use effectively, especially when you’re heading into the darkness of Starfield’s multitude of otherworldly caves and abandoned structures.

And, voila! That's everything you need to know about how to use your flashlight in Starfield.