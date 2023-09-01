While cut scenes and dialogues will hold the attention of most players, often delivering important exposition and breaking down mission objectives, some players might be disinterested in the wait around and want to get to exploring themselves. Here’s how to skip cutscenes and dialogue in Starfield.

It’s really simple to skip cutscenes and dialogue in Starfield. Naturally, it’ll depend on the platform you’re playing the game on.

How To Skip Cutscenes & Dialogue in Starfield

If you’re on Xbox, you can skip cutscenes and dialogue when they’re occurring by pressing the B button on your controller.

If you’re on PC, you can do so by pressing the relevant key. This will depend on your binds and selected controls but, by default, it’s the ‘ESC’ key.

Both will allow you to bypass the ongoing dialogue and regain control of your Spacefarer.

It’s probably worth recommending not doing this all the time. Dialogue and cutscenes are important in delivering information to players, ensuring they can understand their objectives and progress the narrative adequately.

However, if you’re in a mundane conversation with an unimportant NPC, then have at it and skip to your heart’s content. Every gamer will have experienced at least one occasion where they’re not interested in a cut scene but are forced to sit through it.

There's no need to in Starfield, provided you use this guide to skip cutscenes and dialogue you don't care for.