How to Fix Starfield Keeps Crashing Issue

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response it’s received since early access launched on September 1, many players have struggled with persistent and frustrating crashes in Starfield. Fortunately, there are some methods you can use if you want to fix the crashing issue in Starfield.

How To Fix Starfield PC Crashes

There are a number of ways players can try to fix the Starfield crashing problems. Unfortunately, there does not yet appear to be a silver bullet fix, meaning those struggling with the problems should work their way through the list below one by one on a case by case basis. Hopefully, one will fix the problem.

This is the first thing to try, with Starfield’s crashing problems thought to be related to outdated drivers in some scenarios. To do so, navigate to Windows Device Manager and find your GPU. Right-click it, and then select Properties. From here, you can update your Driver and uninstall it. Each is worth trying, but just make sure you reinstall it after if you chose uninstall!

Re-verify Game Files’ Integrity

Another cause for Starfield’s crashing is thought to be related to issues with corrupted or malfunctioning game files. Re-verifying them is a good way to minimize the chance of this being the cause. To do so, open up your game launcher, right-click on Starfield and select Properties. Head to Local and select Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Reinstall Starfield

This is pretty obvious and essentially puts a hard reset of Starfield in place. Uninstall and reinstall the game to ensure it’s downloaded and installed correctly.

Report The Issue

Okay, so this one isn’t a fix. But Bethesda can only release a global fix for the crashing problems if they know who is affected, what causes it, and how it rears its head. Head to Bethesda’s Support Site to begin the process.

Hopefully one of those fixes has solved Starfield’s crashing issues for you. Be sure to check back for updates and more fixes as we learn about them, and check out some of our other guides related to the game down below.