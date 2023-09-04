How to Hide Helmet & Spacesuit in Starfield

To stay alive in space, you of course need a spacesuit and a helmet. These are also important in Bethesda’s newest, big hitter Starfield. Sometimes, however, you just want to take a break from looking at them. So, we’re going to tell you how to hide your helmet and spacesuit in Starfield when you’re not using them.

Hiding Your Helmet and Spacesuit in Starfield

In order to hide your helmet and spacesuit in Starfield, you are going to want to do the following:

Press the start button (the three lines) on your controller to open the menu. Go into your inventory. Find your helmet from the list and select it. Once on the page for your helmet, you can press RB (right bumper) to hide your helmet in breathable areas.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

It is important to note that if you are traversing an area that does not have oxygen, then your helmet will be seen as it will be keeping your character alive, quite literally!

To hide your spacesuit, you will want to follow the same instructions above as you did for the helmet, except this time the RB option will say hide spacesuit in settlements instead.

Similarly to the helmet, when outside of settlements the suit will be shown, as it is your protection from space. Dangerous stuff that space is!

There are some pretty cool pieces of gear in the game, so at least they look awesome as you’re walking around, but we understand if you prefer the au natural look!